KP To Present Three Tourism Zones For Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

KP to present three tourism zones for investment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to present three tourism zones for investment under public private partnership (PPP).

Official sources said the provincial government has tasked the Culture Tourism Authority and Planning Department in this regard.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in January last had declared three tourism places as tourists' zones in Mansehra, Swat and Lower Chitral.

The proposed tourism zones included a land piece of 489 kanal in Mansehra, 450 kanal in Swat and 500 kanal in Chitral Lower. The government has decided to present these zones for investment under the PPP formula.

