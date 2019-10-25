UrduPoint.com
KP To Procure 0.150mln Ton Wheat From PASSCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :In a bid to bring stability in flour prices and avoid flour shortfall in future, Provincial Food Committee (PFC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday has given go ahead to food department for the procurement of 0.150 million tons wheat from PASSCO.

The decision was made at PFC meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Food KP Qalandar Khan Lodhi. Secretary Food Nisar Ahmad, Director Food Mian Abdul Qadir Shah and the officers of Finance and Law Departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed approval of rates for transportation of wheat from Punjab to provincial reserve centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and procurement of Wheat from PASSCO.

After detailed discussion the PFC approved procurement of 0.150 Million Tons wheat and rates for its transportation from Punjab to provincial reserves centres in KP.

On the occasion, Food Minister said that provision of food items to public at low cost was our responsibility and we were committed to ensure it.

