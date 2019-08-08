UrduPoint.com
KP To Provide All Facilities To Investors: Special Assistant

Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:42 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Trade and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts for provision of all kind of facilities to domestic and foreign investors

He expressed these views during a meeting with a representative delegation of ST-Phulin (a Chinese group of companies) here in his office on Thursday.

The Special Assistant clarified that the provincial government was ready for the provision of all kind of facilities to foreign investors. He said that the province has huge potential of investment, but there was a need for the use of modern technology to utilize them.

The members of the delegation appreciated the cooperation and steps taken by the provincial government for industrial development and expressed keen interest in making investment in culture, construction and printing sectors.

The Special Assistant offered investment in the capacity building of the government printing press and its equipment with modern technology.

On this occasion, a special briefing was also arranged for the delegation in KP Printing Press and economic zones of the province.

