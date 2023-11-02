KP to provide cheap electricity to far-flung localities: CM’s aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Advisor to KP Caretaker CM on Energy, Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah has said that 172 megawatts of cheap electricity produced by the under-construction Gabral-Kalam and Gorkin-Mataltan Hydro Power Projects would be provided to the residents of the far-flung and unelectrified localities of district Swat.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to both power projects on Thursday. Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah reviewed the ongoing work on both projects.

He was told that on completion these projects will produce 172 megawatt electricity.

The advisor inspected various sections of the hydropower projects and issued some necessary directives to the concerned authorities.

