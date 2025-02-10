KP to provide electricity, gas to Industries at concessional rates: Advisor Finance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pashtunkhwa Advisor for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzammil Aslam on Monday stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to provide electricity to industries at concessional rates in the future and is also in a position to supply gas under the new gas policy.

In a message issued from his office, Muzammil Aslam announced that industries seeking electricity at 8 to 9 cents will soon have their demands met in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasized that the growing interest of the country’s textile and other industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s industrialization is a testament to the government’s business-friendly policies under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The Advisor further stated that businesses associated with the service sector are also encouraged to establish their enterprises and franchises in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He invited business owners and investors to share their suggestions before the next budget, assuring them of the Provincial Government’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities.

“Our goal is to strengthen the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and contribute to the overall economic growth of Pakistan,” Muzammil Aslam affirmed.

APP/adi