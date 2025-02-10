KP To Provide Electricity, Gas To Industries At Concessional Rates: Advisor Finance
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pashtunkhwa Advisor for Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzammil Aslam on Monday stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to provide electricity to industries at concessional rates in the future and is also in a position to supply gas under the new gas policy.
In a message issued from his office, Muzammil Aslam announced that industries seeking electricity at 8 to 9 cents will soon have their demands met in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He emphasized that the growing interest of the country’s textile and other industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s industrialization is a testament to the government’s business-friendly policies under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.
The Advisor further stated that businesses associated with the service sector are also encouraged to establish their enterprises and franchises in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He invited business owners and investors to share their suggestions before the next budget, assuring them of the Provincial Government’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities.
“Our goal is to strengthen the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and contribute to the overall economic growth of Pakistan,” Muzammil Aslam affirmed.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being
Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba
Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..
FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025
Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..
Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings
Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah
UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations
Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 minutes ago
-
KP to provide electricity, gas to Industries at concessional rates: Advisor Finance4 minutes ago
-
SSP operations directs swift action in criminal investigations4 minutes ago
-
Romina calls for global cooperation, dustainable solutions to tackle climate challenges4 minutes ago
-
PHA undertakes special steps to maintain greenery in Rawalpindi’s parks4 minutes ago
-
43 couples tie the knot in mass marriage ceremony in Burewala4 minutes ago
-
Romina for enhanced regional collaboration in tackling climate-related challenges14 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed for Cholistan rally14 minutes ago
-
Ways discussed to enhance revenue collection14 minutes ago
-
Minister attends Sikh community reception in New York, highlights minority rights in Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
Sindh Pink Games to Commence in Matiari from February 1214 minutes ago
-
CEO PCP inaugurates colorful Sports Week14 minutes ago