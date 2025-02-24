KP to provide free seeds to farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a plan to provide free seeds to farmers across the province.

According to the Agriculture Department on Monday the initiative will initially cover seven districts, including Peshawar, Swat, Dir, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, and Charsadda.

Farmers in these districts will receive free seeds for wheat, rice, maize, and other crops, distributed based on local climate and environmental conditions.

In the first phase, approximately 453,000 farmers in KP will benefit from this initiative. Agriculture Minister Sajjad Bakarwal stated that farmers in flood-affected areas would also receive free seeds, ensuring that each region gets seeds suitable for its agricultural needs.

The minister further added that the scheme will soon be expanded to include farmers from all districts of the province. “Our goal is to support farmers and strengthen the agricultural sector,” he emphasized.

APP/vak