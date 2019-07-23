UrduPoint.com
KP To Provide Legal Frame Work To Urban Mobility Companies: Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reduced the tax rate on ride-hailing services to 2% and on online marketplace services to 5% because the government believes that these will go a long way towards job creation for the youth.

KP Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra expressed these views while talking to UBER's Head of International Strategy and Policy, Matthew Devlin and Head of Policy for Pakistan Hassan Arshad, who met him at Islamabad.

This will encourage entrepreneurship and protect the incomes of drivers already using the ride hailing-platform. It will also have a positive impact on job creation, attract investment and prove to be a sustainable revenue source for the government in the years to come,said the minister.

During the meeting regulatory policy framework for ride hailing growth and potential partnerships between KP government and UBER were discussed in detail.

Mathew Devlin said all these ride hailing services provided jobs to thousands of Pakistani drivers.Even the jobless people with higher education joined these services as drivers or captains and earned their livelihood.

Taimur Jhagra said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been closely working with different tech companies and taken the lead to boost ICT sector of the province by giving relief to the ride-hailing companies.

The KP will be the first province to provide legal frame work to urban mobility companies,same initiatives are the need of the hour for other provinces as well,he concluded.

