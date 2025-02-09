KP to raise awareness on AI among students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to create awareness about artificial intelligence (AI) among its students.

The Higher education Department of KP has formed a four-member committee to develop an awareness plan, and an official notification has been issued in this regard.

Official sources informed on Sunday, the committee will formulate a plan to raise awareness about AI in both public and private universities and colleges.

The convener of the committee will be Professor Dr.

Shafiq Ur Rehman, Advisor to the Quality Assurance Cell of the Higher Education Department.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, stated that AI is now being utilized in various fields worldwide, making it essential for students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be aware of its significance.

He further emphasized that the committee must submit its recommendations and awareness plan within a week, after which an implementation strategy will be devised based on their suggestions.

APP/vak