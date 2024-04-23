KP To Reconsider Media Influencers Project
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to reconsider the social media influencers project closed by the caretaker government that involved more than 1,000 social media influencers.
According to the details, KP advisor for information Barrister Saif said this while talking to media regarding reevaluating the social media influencers project again.
He stated that the provincial government had decided to clear the dues and review the social media influencers project again.
The advisor said that trained social media influencers would be adjusted in different fields.
The provincial government had recruited the social media influencers to stay connected to the people, he added.
