PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday while keeping in view hardships faced by poor people decided to reopen hospitals working under Labour Department from next Monday.

These hospitals were earlier closed as part of precautionary measure by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken during a high level meeting chaired by provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yusafzai.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Labour, Kamran Rehman, Secretary Workers Welfare board Dr Bilal, DG ESSI Anwar Khan, Director Labour Irfan and Director Finance Taj Wali and high officials of departments concerned.

The meeting was told that doctors and paramedics working at Labour hospitals have been imparted necessary training for working in situations created in the wake of coronavirus.

Besides, the Relief Department has also provided 500 safety kits to the staff of these hospitals.

The meeting was further told that from Monday, the Labour Hospitals of Haripur Hattar, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Takhtbhai, Nowshehra, Kohat Road Peshawar and Swabi would be reopened for specific OPDS so that chronic and serious patients could be treated there.

The meeting also held a detailed consideration about financial problems of labour community who are working at hotels, factories and shops and other business centres while matters pertaining to provide assistance to coalmine wagers were also discussed.

Addressing the meeting the minister directed that officials of Labour Department should contact owners of factories, hotels and shops and devise a mechanism for payment of salaries to labourers.

He said the government has already allowed 80% cement and sugar industries to restart their production adding at this crucial juncture no injustices should be made with labour community.

The minister directed Labour Department to make sure payment of Rs500,000 rupees through Workers Welfare Board and Rs300,000 by the lease owner to the labour.

He also directed for registering labourers with social security so that they should also get their rightful facilities.