KP To Reopen Schools For Class 6th To 8th From Wednesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has decided to reopen middle schools for class 6th to 8th from Wednesday across the province after a break of around six months due to coronavirus pandemic.

Provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai informed that this decision was taken at National Command Operation Center (NCOC ) meeting held on Tuesday.

" I had a visit to the Government High school Peshawar today to observe the implementation of SOPs devised for prevention from coronavirus. We will have to adapt certain habits in this new normal," he said in statement.

Shahram Khan Tarakai said that children of today will be adult citizens of tomorrow and the future of our nation.

"My first and foremost priority will be the provision of quality education to raise an educated and responsible generation. Education department will leave no stone unturned in this regard," he said.

