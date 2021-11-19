KP to replace 56-year-old traffic laws

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Transport Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been directed to replace the 56-year-old Motor Vehicle Ordinance with a modern plan and in accordance with the contemporary requirements.

According to official sources on Friday, the KP Transport Department has been instructed by the Federal Government to replace the Provincial Motor Vehicle Ordinance that was approved some 56 years ago in 1965.

It was instructed that the provincial government should review the decades old ordinance and make necessary amendments in it to devise a new traffic regulation.

The new law should not only fulfill the requirements of the present traffic system but also ensure new traffic principles in accordance with the demands of present era.

According to the KP Transport Department work has been started on formulation of new traffic laws however it will take some time to totally replace the existing traffic act with the new one.