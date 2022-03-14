UrduPoint.com

KP To Restore Child Protection Units In 12 Districts Next Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 07:47 PM

KP to restore child protection units in 12 districts next month

The KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission will restore Child Protection Units in 12 districts of the province next month while such units in remaining districts including newly merged districts will also be activated soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission will restore Child Protection Units in 12 districts of the province next month while such units in remaining districts including newly merged districts will also be activated soon.

This was stated by Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Sumaira Shams while presiding over a meeting of the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission here on Monday. Besides, Secretary Social Welfare Maryyam Mohsin, other officers of the department also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed matters relating to progress made on KP Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010 made so far and different other issues. The meeting discussed promotion, recruitment process and recruitment on new posts, issues relating to the establishment of Child Protection Units in the newly merged districts and child rights in detail.

Dr Sumaira Shams said that on the special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, several projects for the welfare of children and their better future had been initiated, whose completion would protect children of our society. She said that the establishment of Child Protection Units will bring maximum decrease in the incidents of children harassment and help arrest this cancer.

She added that the incumbent government was introducing the best system and laws for the protection of children from harassment and also enhancing punishments of elements involved in such incidents and purging society of such elements. In this connection, she added that an awareness campaign was also being continued at different levels in the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Women Cancer From Government Best

Recent Stories

Cultural Day celebrated at Women University

Cultural Day celebrated at Women University

35 seconds ago
 Week-long 'Sports Week' commences at Asghar Mall C ..

Week-long 'Sports Week' commences at Asghar Mall College

36 seconds ago
 KP decides to introduce online system for procurem ..

KP decides to introduce online system for procurement, contracts

38 seconds ago
 PMAS-AAUR inaugurates faculty garden

PMAS-AAUR inaugurates faculty garden

43 seconds ago
 Govt implements public welfare schemes as per part ..

Govt implements public welfare schemes as per party manifesto: Minister

8 minutes ago
 Arts council holds flamboyant activities on Cultur ..

Arts council holds flamboyant activities on Culture Day

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>