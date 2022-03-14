KP to restore child protection units in 12 districts next month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission will restore Child Protection Units in 12 districts of the province next month while such units in remaining districts including newly merged districts will also be activated soon.

This was stated by Chairperson of the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Sumaira Shams while presiding over a meeting of the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission here on Monday. Besides, Secretary Social Welfare Maryyam Mohsin, other officers of the department also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed matters relating to progress made on KP Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010 made so far and different other issues. The meeting discussed promotion, recruitment process and recruitment on new posts, issues relating to the establishment of Child Protection Units in the newly merged districts and child rights in detail.

Dr Sumaira Shams said that on the special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, several projects for the welfare of children and their better future had been initiated, whose completion would protect children of our society. She said that the establishment of Child Protection Units will bring maximum decrease in the incidents of children harassment and help arrest this cancer.

She added that the incumbent government was introducing the best system and laws for the protection of children from harassment and also enhancing punishments of elements involved in such incidents and purging society of such elements. In this connection, she added that an awareness campaign was also being continued at different levels in the province.