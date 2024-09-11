Open Menu

KP To Reward Tax Fraud Identifiers With Cash To Curb Tax Evasion

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KP to reward tax fraud Identifiers with cash to curb tax evasion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced that it will offer cash rewards to individuals who report or identify tax fraud in the province, while keeping their identities confidential.

Regulations to provide legal cover for this reward system, aimed at encouraging public whistleblowers, are in the final stages of development and will soon be implemented as part of efforts to combat tax evasion and fraud with the help of citizens.

This was revealed by the Advisor to the Chief Minister of KP for Finance, Muzammil Aslam, during his visit to the headquarters of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA).

Addressing the KPRA officers, he emphasized that strict action will be taken against those found guilty of tax fraud or evasion based on citizens’ reports. He also announced that individuals who report such fraud will be rewarded with a cash prize, the amount of which will be decided soon.

Director General of KPRA, Fouzia Iqbal, welcomed the Advisor with a bouquet and, along with her team, provided a detailed presentation on KPRA revenue collection for the first two months of the ongoing financial year.

The KPRA has been given a revenue target of Rs. 47 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25, which is approximately 34% higher than last year’s target of Rs. 35 billion.

The Advisor was informed that KPRA collected Rs. 7.17 billion in the first two months of the current financial year, reflecting a 45% growth compared to the same period last year.

The Advisor praised the efforts of the KPRA team and emphasized the importance of focusing on this year’s revenue target.

"I am confident that your team will not only achieve the target but surpass it by a significant margin," he said.

He also advised KPRA officers to concentrate on large taxpayers rather than spending time on small businesses. Furthermore, he suggested that KPRA should begin sharing data with revenue authorities in other provinces and develop mechanisms for such cooperation.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Same Government Billion

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

2 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

3 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

7 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

16 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

19 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

22 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

22 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan