KP To Set Up 300 Beds Emergency Hospital To Cater To Needs Of Increasing COVID-19 Patients

Khyber Pakhtubwa government with the cooperation of federal government has decided to establish a 300 bedded emergency hospital in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtubwa government with the cooperation of federal government has decided to establish a 300 bedded emergency hospital in Peshawar.

The decision has been taken to cater to the needs of increasing number of coronavirus patients in the province, said Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Chief Minister said the new hospital will also help in reducing load on other hospitals of the province which have become overburdened due to increase in patients of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister has given approval to summary for establishment of new hospital, adds the press statement.

The 300 bedded hospital will be set up over an area of 79 kanal, land for which will be provided by KP government.

The Health department already has the required land for construction of hospital at Duran Pure area of Peshawar.

The Federal government will extend support in construction of building through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Medical equipment and machinery will be purchased by KP government.

KP Chief Minister expressed the hope that construction of hospital will help in meeting any kind of emergency in future due to coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

