KP to set up 500 bedded emergency hospital for COVID-19 patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtubwa government, with the cooperation of federal government, on Friday decided to establish a 500 bedded emergency hospital in Peshawar.

The decision has been taken to cater to the needs of increasing number of coronavirus patients in the province, said Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Chief Minister said the new hospital would also help in reducing load on other hospitals of the province which have become overburdened due to increase in patients of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister has given approval to summary for establishment of new hospital and the 500 bedded hospital would be set up over an area of 79 kanal, land provided by KP government.

The Health department already has the required land for construction of hospital at Duran Pure area of Peshawar.

The Federal government would extend support in construction of building through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Medical equipment and machinery would be purchased by KP government.

KP Chief Minister expressed the hope that construction of hospital would help in meeting any kind of emergency in future due to coronavirus pandemic.