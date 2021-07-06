KP to setup 1640 community schools for primary education

PESHAWAR, Jul 04 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released amount of Rs1.55 billion to establish 1640 community schools in the province for Primary education and enroll dropout students.

Under the project these community schools will be built in areas with no education facilities available with a primarily target to provide education opportunities to out-of-school children at their doorstep across the province.

An official of the Planning and Development Department said that total 53942 children would be benefited from these community schools for which 1696 teachers would be recruited.

He said that under the project priority would be given to less developed areas where children could not continue schooling due to long distance between schools and their homes or no government educational institutions at all in the locality.

The official said that under the project 514 community schools would be setup in merged districts to facilitate 35481 children and creating job opportunities for 960 teachers.

He said that more community primary schools were being setup for girls with an aim to encourage girls' education and reduce the difference between male and female students' enrollment in the schools.

He said that local community would provide building (Hujra) for the establishment of community schools while the government would appoint teachers, provide furniture and free of cost books to students.