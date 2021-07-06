UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP To Setup 1640 Community Schools For Primary Education

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

KP to setup 1640 community schools for primary education

PESHAWAR, Jul 04 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released amount of Rs1.55 billion to establish 1640 community schools in the province for Primary education and enroll dropout students.

Under the project these community schools will be built in areas with no education facilities available with a primarily target to provide education opportunities to out-of-school children at their doorstep across the province.

An official of the Planning and Development Department said that total 53942 children would be benefited from these community schools for which 1696 teachers would be recruited.

He said that under the project priority would be given to less developed areas where children could not continue schooling due to long distance between schools and their homes or no government educational institutions at all in the locality.

The official said that under the project 514 community schools would be setup in merged districts to facilitate 35481 children and creating job opportunities for 960 teachers.

He said that more community primary schools were being setup for girls with an aim to encourage girls' education and reduce the difference between male and female students' enrollment in the schools.

He said that local community would provide building (Hujra) for the establishment of community schools while the government would appoint teachers, provide furniture and free of cost books to students.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Job Male All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

51 minutes ago

‘I came for rough environment in ’63 but it’ ..

51 minutes ago

DMCC registers 1,230 companies in 2021 - best H1 p ..

51 minutes ago

ADJD releases Arabic version of International Fram ..

1 hour ago

EGA’s GAC opens $1 million vocational training c ..

1 hour ago

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.