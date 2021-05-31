UrduPoint.com
KP To Shrink Cabinet Under Constitutional Restraint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:52 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would cut one of its ministers from the cabinet under constitutional requirement as the numbers of ministers exceeded the defined number of 16 to 17 ministers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would cut one of its ministers from the cabinet under constitutional requirement as the numbers of ministers exceeded the defined number of 16 to 17 ministers.

Provincial Minister for Labor, Shaukat Yusafzai on Monday informed that Advocate General would explain the constitutional point in Provincial Assembly and whatever suggestion was received the government would take decision according to the law and constitution.

The objection on the numbers of ministers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was raised by the opposition during the Provincial Assembly session that was agreed upon by the Law Department and Advocate General KP.

Government sources said following constitutional restraint, one of the ministers would be de-notified and made Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

