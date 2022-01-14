KP to sign 20 MoUs worth $1 billion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The energy and power investment projects across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have huge potential and attracted a number of potential investors as the government is expected to sign over 20 MoUs worth $1 billion in the upcoming investment conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The energy and power investment projects across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have huge potential and attracted a number of potential investors as the government is expected to sign over 20 MoUs worth $1 billion in the upcoming investment conference.

The Investment Conference will be held at the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Jan.16 in which the KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan will be the chief guest besides attending by the senior government officials.

In an interview with Gulf Today, Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan, CEO Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) said that the KP has huge potential in hydro power projects and the local investors showed great interest.

"During the two-day conference aimed to highlight energy and power investment projects in the province, we present a number of hydro power projects as our province is full of resources and ready to offer lucrative profitable projects in water and energy sectors. The province is ideal and feasible for establishing hydro power projects as number of rivers originate here which are suitable for generating energy with and without storage due to ideal geographic position," Naeem added.

He said Pakistan has the capacity of 60,000 MW identified power potential and close to 50 percent is in the KP. "So far hardly 10 percent is being used and remaining 40 percent resources are untapped but these can be beneficial against good return of foreign investment," he told and added that the KP government was also seeking foreign investment from UAE based Pakistani expatriates as well local firms to get benefits from our wide range of hydro projects with different lucrative methods.

Allah Almighty has gifted huge opportunities to our province and we want to tap these property and made these resources more beneficial for our people to made their live more easy," he said.

Secretary KP Energy and Power Department Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah said that a number of water and energy projects were underway in the province and the feasibility study for various future projects had been already carried out and being presented at the two-day conference held in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

"The government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is paying extraordinary attention on clean energy resources and in this regard, various solar energy projects have been started as over 9,000 mosques in different parts of the KP province are already transferred on solar energy," Imtiaz said in an interview with Gulf Today.

He further said that the government had installed around 300 micro hydel projects in 11 districts to provide electricity and the tourism in these areas has improved. "In the second phase of this project, we decided to install more 300 mini hydel units to provide electricity and made life easier for the people of these areas," he added.

He also mentioned that the government is also working on future energy source of hydrogen and in this regard a delegation of KP government would visit a local plant in Dubai this week.