KP to start 8 mega projects of Rs 75 bln under District Development Plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to initiate 8 mega projects under District Development Plan worth Rs75 billion rupees of which 107 linked projects have been identified for start of practical work.

An official document from the Planning and Development Department said on Tuesday that these projects included construction of 65 roads, 41 projects of water supply and a mage project of conversion on solar energy.

The Hazara Division with projects worth Rs9.90 billion would be the most beneficial of this plan followed by the Peshawar district with Rs9.20 billion District Development Plan. In Peshawar 15 sub projects of construction of roads and water supply have been identified for execution. The amount would be spent on 8 projects of road construction and 7 projects of water supply in Peshawar district.

Under Nowshera and Charsadda District Development Plan an amount of Rs 6.50 billion would be spent on construction of four roads in Charsadda and five water supply schemes and two roads in Nowshera district.

For the District Development Plan, Mardan an amount of Rs 9.58 billion would be spent and eight each projects of road construction and water supply have been identified. In the districts of Swat and Shangla Rs 6.372 billion would be spent on three road construction projects at Shangla and two water supply schemes and three roads construction projects at Swat.

Under the initiative Rs 9.70billion would be spent under the District Development Plan in Buner, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Upper and Lower Chitral districts. The planned projects included two road construction projects in Buner while one each project of water supply in Upper and Lower Chitral.

Under the plan five projects of road construction and two water supply schemes would be initiated in Lower Dir while in Upper Dir two each projects of road construction and water supply schemes would be started.

In Malakand district two road constructions and a water supply scheme have been identified for execution under the District Development Plan.

In district Kohat Rs 4 billion would be spent under the plan on construction of three roads while one project of road construction and water supply scheme would be initiated in Hangu district. A road construction project in district Karak was also included in the plan.

In Bannu Division under the District Development Plan an amount of Rs 4.60billion would be spent which included two water supply schemes and conversion on solar energy project. Under the plan three water supply schemes have also been identified for Lakki Marwat district.

The document further said that in Dera Ismail Khan district, Rs 4.70billion would be spent under the District Development Plan which included four road construction and two projects of water supply besides a road construction project in Tank district.

In Hazara Division Rs 9.90 billion would be spent under the plan which included construction of two roads and three water supply schemes in Abbottabad and construction of two roads in Battagram. Under the plan three roads would be constructed in Haripur while one each road construction project for Lower Kohistan, Kollai Palas and Upper Kohistan has been planned. Under the plan three road construction and a water supply scheme project in Mansehra and a road construction project for district Torghar has been identified.

The documents informed that Rs 5 billion would be spent under the District Development Plan in Merged Districts for which all the deputy commissioners have been asked to identify needed projects for their respective areas.