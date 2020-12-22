KP to start annual ward program for artistes: Shaukat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said that the provincial government is planning to start holding annual award program for artistes at official level.

He was addressing a function in the remembrance of deceased artistes as chief guest. Beside, a large number of artistes and journalists, the Managing Director ptv was also present on the occasion.

The program, he said would not only be the acknowledgment of the services of artistes, rather also promote the art.

He on this occasion also paid tributes to some deceased artistes and appreciated their services and professional talent.

The minister for culture said that provincial government is taking steps for the promotion of art and encouragement of artistes and for this purpose an endowment fund is also being established. The fund would be spent on welfare, treatment and other requirements of the artistes.

He said that the establishment of endowment fund will minimize the problems of artistes and they will not face financial hardships.