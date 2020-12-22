UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP To Start Annual Ward Program For Artistes: Shaukat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:40 PM

KP to start annual ward program for artistes: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said that the provincial government is planning to start holding annual award program for artistes at official level.

He was addressing a function in the remembrance of deceased artistes as chief guest. Beside, a large number of artistes and journalists, the Managing Director ptv was also present on the occasion.

The program, he said would not only be the acknowledgment of the services of artistes, rather also promote the art.

He on this occasion also paid tributes to some deceased artistes and appreciated their services and professional talent.

The minister for culture said that provincial government is taking steps for the promotion of art and encouragement of artistes and for this purpose an endowment fund is also being established. The fund would be spent on welfare, treatment and other requirements of the artistes.

He said that the establishment of endowment fund will minimize the problems of artistes and they will not face financial hardships.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government PTV Labour

Recent Stories

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

13 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

16 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

16 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

30 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Nuaimi appointed MoHRE Assistant Under ..

31 minutes ago

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.