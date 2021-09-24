KP to start fast train service in three districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide yet another state-of-the-art commuting facility to its people by initiating fast railway train facility to connect Nowshera, Charsadda and Mardan districts with the provincial metropolis.

According to the official document, a feasibility study would be completed within twelve months of time for initiating the project having 103 kilometer railway ride. The project would include construction of a 27 kilometer new track besides rehabilitation of the 75 kilometer existing track.

For the purpose, the document said a 33 kilometer section of the ML-1 project would also be utilized adding trains with up to 120 kilometers per hour speed would run on this track. The project would also have 15 stations where all needed facilities would be provided to the passengers.

The stations for the speedy trains would be established in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Risalpur and Nowshera while Swabi, Jahangira and Dargai sections would be added to the project in the second phase.