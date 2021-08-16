UrduPoint.com

KP To Start Second Shift Classes In Schools Soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to start second shift classes with an aim to provide more learning facilities to students in government schools.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai would chair a meeting on Tuesday to take important decisions about the launching of evening classes.

An official of Elementary and Secondary Education department told APP on Monday that initially evening classes would be started in more than 100 government schools across the province and it would be extended to other schools in phases.

He said the education department has set a target of second shift classes in 400 schools within next three months.

He said that evening classes would resolve the issue of overcrowding in classrooms and facilitate teachers to focus more on students and their progress.

The government has allocated Rs110 million to take the initiative in settled districts and Rs35 million for merged tribal districts in the budget, the official added.

The official said the second shift would begin at 3:00 p.

m. and end at 7:30 p.m. while the department has finalized all arrangements in this regard.

Similarly, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department KP has also implemented uniform curriculum in the province at Primary level from this academic year.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai in his tweet said that new Single National Curriculum (SNC) from classes 1 to 5 grade has become reality today as it has been implemented in the launching ceremony of CNC, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it a historic step to end discrimination of class.

He said the SNC has crushed the class system and equal education would be provided to all children in the country.

Shahram Khan Tarakai said that "Today I am glad and feeling proud that a uniform education system has been implemented in the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf manifesto." He said that today's students were the future of Pakistan so the government was taking tangible initiatives to provide them with the best educational opportunities.

