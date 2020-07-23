UrduPoint.com
KP To Start Unique Cable Car Project From Upper Dir To Lower Chitral

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:16 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday decided to start cable car project from Upper Dir to Lower Chitrl to give a boost to tourism activity in the area

A meeting of Tourism Department, Chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan accorded approval for starting work on feasibility study and engineering design of this unique project.

The meeting was told that the project would cost Rs32billion and its feasibility study will be completed within five to six months. The meeting was told that this international standard cable car will be a one of its kind project in Pakistan.

The cable car from Upper Dir to Lower Chitral will be the longest and highest cable car of the world, the meeting was told. The cable car project will start from Kumat, Upper Dir to Mada Klasht, Lower Chitral and its total length will be 14 kilometers.

The project would hopefully attract around 8 million local and international tourists annually. Besides other facilities, the cable car will also have car parking facility on both sides' stations.

The meeting was further told that the cable car project will also have an entertainment station where facility of restaurants will also be available for tourists.

