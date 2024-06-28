KP To Start Water Resource Accountability For Pakistan Program
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presided over the meeting with officials of the Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Drainage, International Water Management Institute.
In the meeting, detailed considerations and important decisions were made on issues related to the protection of water reservoirs in the province, better management and efficient use of available water resources.
The decision was taken to start the Water Resource Accountability for Pakistan Program (WRP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of the British Government. This program will provide technical support to the provincial government for the conservation of water resources, their better management and wise use.
By implementing the program, reliable data related to underground, surface and rain water will be collected in the province. As a result of this support, the implementation of the Provincial Government's Water Act and Water and Agricultural Sector Reforms Agenda will be ensured.
Under the program, the International Water Management Institute will provide technical assistance to the provincial government in six different sectors in Pakhtunkhwa. These areas include water accounting and productivity assessment, early draft warning system, water resource management information system, irrigation demand management, water allocation system and capacity building.
This program will be initially started in Charsadda and Mansehra district which will later be extended to other districts of the province.
For this purpose, MoUs will be signed between the relevant provincial departments and the International Water Management Institute.
Conservation and wise use of water resources is the need of the hour, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial government is taking serious steps in this regard, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said.
The present provincial government is working under a comprehensive strategy for the conservation of water resources and their better use to solve the problem of food security in the province, the Chief Minister said.
The provincial government welcomes the technical assistance of the International Water Management Institute in this regard, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur added. The launch of the WRA program in the province will help in conservation of water resources as well as agricultural self-sufficiency, said Chief Minister KP.
The provincial government will provide all kinds of support in the implementation of this program, the Chief Minister said.
The provincial government wants to make full use of the expertise and experience of the International Water Management Institute in relation to the protection and better management of water resources, the Chief Minister said.
Modern research is needed to promote crops, plants and vegetation suitable for the specific climate and geographical condition of different regions of the province, said Ali Amin Gandapur. The provincial government needs the support of the International Water Management Institute in this regard, the Chief Minister said.
