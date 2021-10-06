KP to start work on 672 more mini-micro power stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy and Power, Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand Wednesday said that the provincial government would soon start work on the construction of 672 more mini-micro hydel power stations to provide cheap electricity to far-flung areas of the province.

Talking to MPA Nasir Abbasi, he termed the construction of 356 mini-micro hydel power stations an exemplary achievement of the PTI government that is benefiting thousands of households in the province.

Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand said that the establishment of a mini-micro hydel power station is the best model of the provincial government and set up in far-flung and inaccessible areas that were deprived of electricity even during the present modern era.

He said that the Energy and Power Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was making progress and utilizing all available resources for generation of cheap electricity.