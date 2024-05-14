KP Tourism Advisor Bans Free Accommodation For VIPs In Govt Rest Houses
Published May 14, 2024
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Advisor for Tourism to the Chief Minister KP Zahid Khan Zeb in response to public complaints has announced an immediate ban on the free accommodation of VIP personalities and their families in government rest houses across the province.
The Advisor aims to address concerns raised by the tourists who often struggle to find accommodation in govt rest houses, cottages, and camping pods under the Tourism and Culture Department. Meanwhile, VIPs and their families have been availing these facilities for free, sometimes for extended periods.
Zahid Khan Zeb has also issued notifications to ensure compliance with the ban, directing all relevant authorities including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Kalash Development Authority, Galiyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority, Upper Swat Development Authority, and Komrat Development Authority, along with concerned officials, to enforce the policy.
The directive emphasizes that if VIPs or their families choose to stay in these facilities according to the available capacity, they must fulfill all obligations according to the law. This includes paying for their accommodation and adhering to relevant regulations.
