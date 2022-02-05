KP Tourism dept organizes ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Department of Tourism and Culture here on Saturday organised a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in Nishtar Hall.

The ceremony was attended by large number of students besides political and social figures. Holding placards depicting Indian brutalities, participants chanted against Indian government for human rights violation and committing brutalities in occupied valley.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers reaffirmed the resolve to support Kashmiris and said that efforts of Indian to suppress freedom movement in Kashmir would fail.

They also urged world community and international organisation to stop Indian cruelties in Kashmir and help innocent people of occupied to get right of self determination.

They praised Prime Minister, Imran Khan for raising voice for innocent Kashmiris on international forums and said that Kashmir people would be provided needed moral, political and diplomatic help.