KP Tourism Dept Unveils Dir’s Tourism Potential With Comprehensive Master Plan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department has formulated a comprehensive master plan to promote tourism in Dir, known for its breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.
A whopping 2 billion rupee project has been designed to develop tourist sites across the province, with a special focus on merged districts and Dir’s untapped potential.
Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, Secretary of Tourism and Culture, revealed this during a meeting with a delegation of Dir Welfare Organization (DWO) Peshawar, led by Haji Sultan Yousaf Dir Lala here Sunday.
The delegation appreciated the provincial government's efforts to promote tourism and culture and assured full cooperation.
Despite of Dir’s immense tourist potential, the delegation highlighted that the lack of communication facilities in Upper and Lower Dir has limited tourist inflow to Kumrat alone. Other tourist sites like Laram Top, Khadango, Chinaroona, Bakht Bilanda, Nawa Pass, Lam Char, Shahi Top, Lawari Top, Dog Dara, Sheel Dab, Shabanal, Jehaz Banda, and Badgoi Top are equally rich in natural beauty and tourist importance.
The Secretary Tourism assured that concrete steps are being taken under a master plan to improve tourist facilities in these areas. The tender for the Jehaz Banda road has already been floated, while the Kumrat Development Authority has also been fully streamlined.
A 'HomeGuest' scheme has also been introduced to provide financial support to local individuals to accommodate tourists in their homes from Sheringal to Kumrat, similar to Chitral.
A comprehensive mega tourism development plan costing Rs2 billion has been chalked out for the entire province, including the newly merged districts, Malakand, and Hazara divisions. The Secretary Tourism hinted at the special interest of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor on Tourism Zahid Khan Zeb, and Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah in promoting tourism.
The delegation requested that Dir’s Cultural Day be celebrated at the provincial level, which the Secretary Tourism agreed to consider if forwarded through elected representatives. He emphasized that cultural festivals spread joy and foster people’s creative potential, assuring that the government will promote tourism and culture in the province.
The meeting concluded with a ceremonial exchange of gifts, where the delegation presented the Secretary Culture with Dir’s cultural identity, the "White Diroji Cap," and the Secretary Tourism gifted the delegation a symbolic representation of the national animal, the Markhor, and an honorary shield from the Department of Culture.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan stresses shared responsibility to protect migratory birds on World Migratory Bird Day 20253 minutes ago
-
RDA crackdown against illegal construction opposite to Eighteen Housing Society3 minutes ago
-
Man killed over land dispute3 minutes ago
-
PPP accuses PTI-led KP govt of widespread corruption, administrative collapse3 minutes ago
-
Dera police busted notorious thieves' gang; recover stolen goods, Rs 200,000 cash3 minutes ago
-
KP Tourism Dept unveils Dir’s tourism potential with comprehensive master plan3 minutes ago
-
FTO coordinator felicitates armed forces on historic victory13 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 160kg unhygienic meat in DG Khan13 minutes ago
-
Sardar Awais lauds armed forces on historic success against India13 minutes ago
-
Bus catches fire near Kalar Kahar, 48 passengers rescued13 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide by jumping into Indus River13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UNSG's support for ceasefire, reaffirms commitment to regional peace23 minutes ago