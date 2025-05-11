Open Menu

KP Tourism Dept Unveils Dir’s Tourism Potential With Comprehensive Master Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KP Tourism Dept unveils Dir’s tourism potential with comprehensive master plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department has formulated a comprehensive master plan to promote tourism in Dir, known for its breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

A whopping 2 billion rupee project has been designed to develop tourist sites across the province, with a special focus on merged districts and Dir’s untapped potential.

Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, Secretary of Tourism and Culture, revealed this during a meeting with a delegation of Dir Welfare Organization (DWO) Peshawar, led by Haji Sultan Yousaf Dir Lala here Sunday.

The delegation appreciated the provincial government's efforts to promote tourism and culture and assured full cooperation.

Despite of Dir’s immense tourist potential, the delegation highlighted that the lack of communication facilities in Upper and Lower Dir has limited tourist inflow to Kumrat alone. Other tourist sites like Laram Top, Khadango, Chinaroona, Bakht Bilanda, Nawa Pass, Lam Char, Shahi Top, Lawari Top, Dog Dara, Sheel Dab, Shabanal, Jehaz Banda, and Badgoi Top are equally rich in natural beauty and tourist importance.

The Secretary Tourism assured that concrete steps are being taken under a master plan to improve tourist facilities in these areas. The tender for the Jehaz Banda road has already been floated, while the Kumrat Development Authority has also been fully streamlined.

A 'HomeGuest' scheme has also been introduced to provide financial support to local individuals to accommodate tourists in their homes from Sheringal to Kumrat, similar to Chitral.

A comprehensive mega tourism development plan costing Rs2 billion has been chalked out for the entire province, including the newly merged districts, Malakand, and Hazara divisions. The Secretary Tourism hinted at the special interest of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor on Tourism Zahid Khan Zeb, and Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah in promoting tourism.

The delegation requested that Dir’s Cultural Day be celebrated at the provincial level, which the Secretary Tourism agreed to consider if forwarded through elected representatives. He emphasized that cultural festivals spread joy and foster people’s creative potential, assuring that the government will promote tourism and culture in the province.

The meeting concluded with a ceremonial exchange of gifts, where the delegation presented the Secretary Culture with Dir’s cultural identity, the "White Diroji Cap," and the Secretary Tourism gifted the delegation a symbolic representation of the national animal, the Markhor, and an honorary shield from the Department of Culture.

