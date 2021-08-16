UrduPoint.com

KP Tourism Deptt Activates Helpline 1422 Round The Clock

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

KP Tourism deptt activates helpline 1422 round the clock

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :For the facilitation and help of tourists in emergency situation the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa department has made the helpline number 1422 fully operational round the clock and seven days a week.

An official of Tourism department said that the helpline would provide information relating to travel and tourism to domestic and international tourists and respond to any emergency situation within shortest possible time with the help of line departments.

The toll free helpline titled 'Tourist Facilitation Hub' is being run on a test basis at the moment and guide the travelers about tourist spots, weather updates, nearby attractions, available utilities at the tourist sites, traffic information and emergency response.

The official said that as per to the statistics of KP's Tourism Department, almost 2,681,000 tourists had visited KP from August 13 to October 31.

In the wake of recent incidents of robberies in district Swat, the Tourism department in collaboration with district police have increased patrolling in the areas and also deployed Tourism police for the security of tourists.

He said that advertisements for the recruitment of Tourism police constables have also been floated in all national dailies and soon after the completion of recruitment process the police would be specifically deployed in those five districts which witness a high volume of tourists every year - Swat, Upper Dir, Chitral, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

