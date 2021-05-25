KP Tourism deptt issues guidelines, SOPs for tourists

Tourism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday issued general guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tourism sector that will be implemented in all tourists' attractive areas of the province in general and particularly in Malakand and Hazara division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Tourism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday issued general guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tourism sector that will be implemented in all tourists' attractive areas of the province in general and particularly in Malakand and Hazara division.

According to a spokesman of Tourism Department, the implementation of guidelines and SOPs have been declared compulsory to save both tourists and staff of hotels from Coronavirus.

He said that the provincial government has given incentives to tourism sector for losses incurred by them during five months lockdown and the department has waived off registration and annual fees.

The spokesman said that the purpose of the new SOPs and guidelines was to promote 'secured tourism' as the staff of Rescue-1122, health workers, TMAs workers, hotel staffs and tour operators have already been imparted training regarding Corona SOPs.

Similarly, he said that the workers of hotels, guest houses, restaurants, tour operators and tour guides have been vaccinated against Corona. Furthermore, hotel, guest houses and restaurants should have to display information regarding Corona SOPs on visible places.

Tour operators and management of hotels should share information regarding booking and visit of tourists with concerned agencies and all tourists should get satisfaction before their journey that they are health and physically sound and fit.

The guidelines further said that every tourist should compulsorily carry Corona negative certificate and National Identity Cards along with him before departure for travelling towards tourists' sites and no booking for quinqua genarians without vaccination certificate and similarly no booking for quadra genarians also.

All hotels and guests have been issued clear directives.

The spokesman has also urged upon the management of hotels for allowing no one to enter hotels or guest houses without wearing face mask and the reception of the hotel should be disinfected after the passage of every period of 6 to 8 hours.

The management of hotels and guest houses should also ensure adherence to social distancing inside their hotels and lounges. Allotment of one room for single person and one room for the family while the wearing of mask and gloves have also been declared compulsory for the staff of hotels and disinfection of hotels' bathrooms with chlorine mixed water on daily basis.

Furthermore, the availability of sanitizer in each room of hotels and guest houses has also been declared compulsory. The road side hotel and food stalls have been directed for ensuring wearing masks and provision of soap and water for hand washing.

Before entry to hotel and guest house, the checking of temperature is compulsory while kitchens of the hotels should also be sanitize on regular basis. All staff of hotels and restaurants should be trained regarding Corona SOPs while district administrations have been directed to check temperature of tourists at entry points of every tourist spot. A directive has also been issued for provision of a pocket book for the protection of tourists at every entry point.