KP Tourism deptt issues travel advisory for tourist resorts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism department on Monday issued a travel advisory for tourists intending to visit Upper and Lower Chitral, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Galiyat, Naran and Kaghan.

It said that all routes are open for 4x4 snow chain vehicles in all the mentioned districts of the province, adding that tourists should fill their fuel tanks before visiting these areas and use anti-skid tyre snow chains and take packs of snacks with them.

It also advised to dial 1422 in case of any emergency of information.

The tourism department said that the roads leading to Shandur Pass and Broghil valley in Chitral, Kumran road and Utar - Dir road in district Dir and road links to Naran, Sharan Forest, Siri Paye and Babusar Pass were still closed.