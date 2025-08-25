Open Menu

KP Tourism Deptt Issues Weather, Flood Advisory For Tourists

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM

KP Tourism Deptt issues weather, flood advisory for tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Tourism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an advisory in view of heavy rains and possible flooding across several districts of the province.

Owing to the ongoing monsoon spell, there is a risk of flash floods, overflowing streams, and landslides in different areas, said a press release issued here.

Tourists and travelers have been urged to avoid staying near rivers, streams, and mountain springs, and to maintain a safe distance of at least 20 feet from water channels.

They have also been advised to refrain from swimming during this season and to avoid driving close to flood streams or attempting to cross them.

Authorities have further requested the public not to throw waste into rivers or streams.

Travelers heading to northern areas are advised to check the latest road and route conditions before starting their journey.

It is also recommended that they carry essential items such as drinking water, dry food, a torchlight, and a first-aid kit. The public is urged to stay updated on weather forecasts and to strictly follow the advisories issued by the Tourism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PDMA.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

21 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

21 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

21 hours ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan