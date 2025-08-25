KP Tourism Deptt Issues Weather, Flood Advisory For Tourists
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Tourism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an advisory in view of heavy rains and possible flooding across several districts of the province.
Owing to the ongoing monsoon spell, there is a risk of flash floods, overflowing streams, and landslides in different areas, said a press release issued here.
Tourists and travelers have been urged to avoid staying near rivers, streams, and mountain springs, and to maintain a safe distance of at least 20 feet from water channels.
They have also been advised to refrain from swimming during this season and to avoid driving close to flood streams or attempting to cross them.
Authorities have further requested the public not to throw waste into rivers or streams.
Travelers heading to northern areas are advised to check the latest road and route conditions before starting their journey.
It is also recommended that they carry essential items such as drinking water, dry food, a torchlight, and a first-aid kit. The public is urged to stay updated on weather forecasts and to strictly follow the advisories issued by the Tourism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and PDMA.
