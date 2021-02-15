UrduPoint.com
KP Tourism Minister Calls On PM Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:45 PM

Minister for Tourism and Sports of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed overall political situation of the province

Governor KP Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan attended the meeting.

