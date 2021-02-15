KP Tourism Minister Calls On PM Imran Khan
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Tourism and sports of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed overall political situation of the province.
Governor KP Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan attended the meeting.