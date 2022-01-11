KP tourism projects get overwhelming response from investors

Investors evinced keen interest to invest in different projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism sector at the Dubai Expo on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Investors evinced keen interest to invest in different projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism sector at the Dubai Expo on Tuesday.

Titled Tourism Week, the organisers showcased a number of projects to the investors in the investment conferences in tourism sector, said a communique received here.

Four Letters of Intent for investment were signed while a number of international and Dubai-based investors expressed willingness to invest in various projects of KP tourism sector.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will attend the mega conference on investment opportunities in tourism and other sectors to be held on January 16.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is displaying tourist spots, cultural heritage sites, indigenous Kalash culture, historic Gandhara Civilization, sites for adventure tourism in northern and southern parts and a lot of more to the tourists and investors to visit these marvelous places and invest in the sector.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is participating in the Dubai Expo as part of the visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to lure more tourists and investors to the province.

Speaking at the inaugural investment conference, KP Secretary for sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Amir Sultan Tareen said that there were vast potential for investment in the tourism sector in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi, DG Pakistan Trade Development Authority Rizwan Tariq, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) Chief Executive Officer Hassan Daud Butt and others were also present on the occasion.

The secretary briefed participants about the investment opportunities in the KP tourism sector, particularly in the Integrated Tourism Zones.

He said that investors would be provided facilities and incentives through one-window operations and land to boost public-private partnership in the field of tourism.

DG Kamran Afridi said that one-window facility had been established under KPCTA and was fully operational to facilitate the investors in KP tourism sector.

He said that investors would not face any bottlenecks while investing in the KP tourism projects.

He said that they were working on ecotourism to promote green and environment-friendly activities in tourism.

He said that KP was the land of growing opportunities for investment and tourism and urged the investors and tourists to come and explore and exploit the vast tourism and investment potential.

On this occasion, Samara Group, Mazaya Group (EGI), Jannat Group, Almasa Group and others signed Letters of Intent to invest in ITZs in Thandiani in Abbottabad, Ganol in Mansehra, Mankial in Swat, Water Theme Park in Hund in Swabi and others.

The participants praised the initiatives of KP government and Tourism Department for beautiful and impressive display of projects of tourism potential at the Dubai Expo.