KP Tourism Secretary Inspects Galiyat Tourist Spots, Stresses For Eco-friendly Tourism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Secretary Tourism, Culture, Archeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Abdul Samad, on Saturday said that work on eco-friendly and sustainable tourism was underway in Galiyat as part of the provincial government’s tourism vision.
During his visit to various tourist spots from Galiyat to Barian and the road leading to Changla Gali, Dr. Samad conducted a detailed inspection of hotel sewage systems, local sanitation arrangements and environmental protection measures. The visit was carried out under the Governance Roadmap and directives issued by the Chief Secretary, with officials of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) accompanying him.
Dr. Samad emphasized that the provincial government, on the instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, is taking strict measures to restore and preserve the natural environment at tourist destinations. He warned that hotels with substandard sewage systems or those polluting rivers would face legal action, including closure.
He also directed the GDA to organize cultural events, tourism fairs, and seasonal celebrations in the region to attract more visitors.
Appreciating the performance of the authority, he assured it of full cooperation and necessary resources for the development of the area.
During the inspection, hotel owners met with Dr. Samad to discuss upgrading sewage systems, eco-friendly construction, and sustainable facilities. He made it clear that strict compliance with rules would be ensured.
Highlighting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE), Dr. Samad said its core objectives include infrastructure development, preservation of cultural heritage such as the Gandhara civilization, and strengthening of the local economy.
Referring to incidents of environmental damage in places like Murree and Kalam in recent years, Dr. Samad said lessons have been learned from past mistakes and that new guidelines would soon be issued to regulate tourism in Galiyat.
The GDA has been directed to submit a detailed report on hotel sewage systems, while instructions were also issued to organize a Winter Tourism Festival in Galiyat within the next six months.
