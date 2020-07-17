KP tourism sector to be open after Eid with consultation of federal govt: Mahmood Khan

SHUGRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday said following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we were taking concrete measures for the development of tourism sector in the province to attract people to enjoy the serene beauty of our hilly areas.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of three new roads in Shugran, Manoor and Paprang valleys.

He said that we would open the tourism sector after Eid-ul-Adha with the consultation of the Federal government, we have also prepared Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard.

Mahmood Khan said that like other sectors coronavirus also badly affected tourism but we would continue our journey to the development of the province, promotion of tourism in the Hazara division would change the fate of the region.

CM said that under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) we would construct 370-kilometer-long roads in tourist spots of Hazara division and we have allocated Rs 2400 million for road infrastructure development, we were also going to identify new tourist spots and establishing new zones, adding that for the development of tourism in the province we have also formed tourism development authority.

On the occasion, Mahmood Khan inaugurated 35 kilometers long three roads including 15-kilometer-long Manoor valley road, 9-kilometer Paprang valley road and 11-kilometer Shugran road.

He further said that the development of basic tourism sector infrastructure would help to boost local economies and would flourish small businesses in the area.

Secretary C&W, DIG Hazara, Additional Secretary Tourism department and a large number of people were also present.