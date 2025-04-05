KP Traders, Businessmen Welcome PM’s Power Relief Package
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The business community and traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Saturday warmly praised the Prime Minister’s recent electricity relief package that provided relief to the entire nation.
The announcement, made on Thursday, is being hailed as a significant move to foster industrialization, business, and agriculture across the country.
Haji Afzal, President of the Small Traders Association Peshawar, expressed that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had won the hearts and minds of every Pakistani with his historic relief package for electricity consumers.
He said KP was facing challenge of loadsheding and emphasized that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially traders, businessmen, industrialists, as well as farmers, stand to gain immensely from the initiative.
Under the package, the Prime Minister has announced a reduction of Rs7.41 per unit in electricity rates nationwide, aiming to ease the financial burden on citizens grappling with high electricity bills. Notably, industries will benefit from a larger discount, with electricity prices reduced by Rs7.59 per unit.
Ashfaq Khan, President of the Pabbi Traders Association Nowshera, also congratulated the nation, particularly the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former FATA regions.
He commended the Prime Minister and his financial team for their efforts in securing this substantial power rate reduction, noting that convincing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for such a cut was no small feat.
Ashfaq Khan stressed that the package would boost industrial development across the country, providing relief to domestic consumers from Chitral to Karachi and Waziristan to Gilgit.
He added that the relief package would play a crucial role in reviving struggling industries in KP and promoting growth in nascent industries, essential for thriving in today’s competitive landscape.
Muhammad Zilakat Malik, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, also lauded the power relief initiative, calling it a breath of fresh air for both domestic and industrial consumers.
He expressed hope that citizens would recognize the importance of electricity conservation and help the government in exposing electricity theft.
Business figures like Nusrat Khattak, a steel businessman, and Sajjad Khan, a general merchant, joined the chorus of support, describing the power relief package as historic.
Both praised the Prime Minister’s leadership, believing that the move would steer the country toward progress and development, earning widespread admiration for his commitment to the people’s welfare.
APP/fam
