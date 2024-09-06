Open Menu

KP Traders Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of Armed Forces On Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM

KP Traders pay tribute to martyrs of armed forces on defence day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The traders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday paid tributes to martyrs of armed forces on the defence day and said that September 6 is the day to renew the pledge to sacrifice one's life for the defense of the motherland.

In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of President Tajir Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahid Khan and attended by presidents of various markets, general secretaries and businessmen, and the general public, the participants remembered the martyrs of September 6, 1965, and noted that the brave soldiers of armed forces, together with the entire nation, crushed the malafide intentions of the enemy and made a history of patriotism, national unity, and courage.

The president of Tajir Insaf KP said that September 6 was a historic day for the nation when the armed forces made it clear to the enemy that the Pakistani nation and its armed forces know very well how to protect their freedom and defend the borders of the motherland.

Shahid Khan said that on September 6, 1965, the armed forces and the entire nation responded to the enemy's aggression and proved that national solidarity, passion, sacrifice, and patriotism were required for the defence of the country and not just a numerical majority.

He said that on September 6, 1965, the spirit of the armed forces and the Pakistani nation defeated all internal and external conspiracies and made the country an invincible force.

“Today, along with offering salutations to the martyrs and veterans of the country, we reiterate our determination that we will follow the footsteps of our martyrs and veterans for the country's development, prosperity, stability, and prosperity and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend its borders,” he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed September Market All Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

19 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

19 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

19 hours ago
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

21 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

21 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

21 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

22 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan