KP Traders pay tribute to martyrs of armed forces on defence day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The traders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday paid tributes to martyrs of armed forces on the defence day and said that September 6 is the day to renew the pledge to sacrifice one's life for the defense of the motherland.

In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of President Tajir Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahid Khan and attended by presidents of various markets, general secretaries and businessmen, and the general public, the participants remembered the martyrs of September 6, 1965, and noted that the brave soldiers of armed forces, together with the entire nation, crushed the malafide intentions of the enemy and made a history of patriotism, national unity, and courage.

The president of Tajir Insaf KP said that September 6 was a historic day for the nation when the armed forces made it clear to the enemy that the Pakistani nation and its armed forces know very well how to protect their freedom and defend the borders of the motherland.

Shahid Khan said that on September 6, 1965, the armed forces and the entire nation responded to the enemy's aggression and proved that national solidarity, passion, sacrifice, and patriotism were required for the defence of the country and not just a numerical majority.

He said that on September 6, 1965, the spirit of the armed forces and the Pakistani nation defeated all internal and external conspiracies and made the country an invincible force.

“Today, along with offering salutations to the martyrs and veterans of the country, we reiterate our determination that we will follow the footsteps of our martyrs and veterans for the country's development, prosperity, stability, and prosperity and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to defend its borders,” he remarked.