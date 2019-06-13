KP traffic police to launch 15-day awareness campaign for safety of motorists, riders

The traffic police Peshawar has decided to launch a 15-day awareness campaign, in which motorists and riders will be given awareness about the important of seat-belt and helmet

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) The traffic police Peshawar has decided to launch a 15-day awareness campaign, in which motorists and riders will be given awareness about the important of seat-belt and helmet.The drive will be kicked off in Police Line, Civil Secretariat and other areas of Peshawar, in which motorists will be educated about the importance of safety gadgets.The traffic police in these areas will impose fine if any motorists found violating the traffic law after the awareness drive said Chief Traffic Officer Kashif Zulfiqar on Thursday.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Police Line Peshawar.Zulfiqar said as many as 36,000 people lost their lives during traffic and road accidents in 2018 and most of the deaths were occurred because of missing seat-belts and helmet.Following the drive, seminars will be organized in educational institutions of the city, besides letters will be dispatched to all MNAs and MPAs in order to acquire their support to make the awareness drive a success.

They want visitors from other districts of the province can feel the difference on roads in Peshawar, he said.

Illegal transport terminals have almost been demolished in the city and operation against encroachments is underway in coordination with the district administration. Zulfiqar, in his address, appreciated public support during public interest activities and actions.Responding a question, he said first time in the history of KP, driving licenses had been issued to the residents of Bara and the government will soon send a mobile unit to issue licenses to the residents of Jamrood and Landi Kotal.He added operation against use of poor quality cylinders in vehicles is in progress and a large numbers of cylinders have been removed from vehicles.

The drive is continues on daily basis, he added.