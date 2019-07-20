UrduPoint.com
KP Traffic Police To Launch FM Radio Soon

Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

KP Traffic police to launch FM Radio soon

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Police has decided to launch an FM Radio for public awareness regarding traffic police affairs, sources said on Saturday.In this regard, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) has been issued a license to the KP Traffic police.

The purpose of the FM Radio will be to educate public about the traffic rules, traffic jam, rush on roads, and about how to acquire driving license.It will be the first FM Radio of its kind in Peshawar.

The provincial government has already given approval for the launch of the radio. The Radio will also broadcast programs to kill negative propaganda against the KP police.The KP government has been informed about the issuance of license.

