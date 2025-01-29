Open Menu

KP Trainee Officers Visit LDA Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 08:59 PM

KP trainee officers visit LDA Headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A delegation of trainee officers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) headquarters in Johar Town on Wednesday to gain insights into the ongoing projects and reforms.

Dr. Mujtaba Irfan, Additional DG Headquarters, briefed the delegation on various initiatives and development plans of LDA. The officers were particularly briefed on the ongoing IT-based reforms and digitization efforts at LDA. Dr. Irfan shared that, following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, LDA is in the process of becoming a paperless organization. He also highlighted that LDA is the first development authority to initiate the online approval system for residential maps, having already issued over 1300 online residential maps to citizens.

The delegation was informed about LDA’s significant progress in land recovery, with over 850 kanal of LDA-owned land reclaimed last year.

The LDA has also implemented business-friendly measures to enhance revenue generation.

Further, the officers were briefed on LDA’s property management, enforcement, town planning, land use rules, and sustainable development practices within LDA schemes. The delegation received detailed information on building and zoning regulations, residential schemes, and mega projects being undertaken by the authority.

Officers were also briefed about the workings of WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) and TEPA (Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency).

The delegation, consisting of 45 officers, was led by D.G. Staff Training Institute, Dildar Ahmed. The session was attended by various senior officials, including Additional DG Akbar Nakai, Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali, Chief Metropolitan Planner Faisal Masood, Director C&I Kaleem Yusuf, and other key staff.

