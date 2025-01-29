KP Trainee Officers Visit LDA Headquarters
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 08:59 PM
A delegation of trainee officers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) headquarters in Johar Town on Wednesday to gain insights into the ongoing projects and reforms
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A delegation of trainee officers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) headquarters in Johar Town on Wednesday to gain insights into the ongoing projects and reforms.
Dr. Mujtaba Irfan, Additional DG Headquarters, briefed the delegation on various initiatives and development plans of LDA. The officers were particularly briefed on the ongoing IT-based reforms and digitization efforts at LDA. Dr. Irfan shared that, following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, LDA is in the process of becoming a paperless organization. He also highlighted that LDA is the first development authority to initiate the online approval system for residential maps, having already issued over 1300 online residential maps to citizens.
The delegation was informed about LDA’s significant progress in land recovery, with over 850 kanal of LDA-owned land reclaimed last year.
The LDA has also implemented business-friendly measures to enhance revenue generation.
Further, the officers were briefed on LDA’s property management, enforcement, town planning, land use rules, and sustainable development practices within LDA schemes. The delegation received detailed information on building and zoning regulations, residential schemes, and mega projects being undertaken by the authority.
Officers were also briefed about the workings of WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) and TEPA (Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency).
The delegation, consisting of 45 officers, was led by D.G. Staff Training Institute, Dildar Ahmed. The session was attended by various senior officials, including Additional DG Akbar Nakai, Chief Town Planner Azhar Ali, Chief Metropolitan Planner Faisal Masood, Director C&I Kaleem Yusuf, and other key staff.
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Day two of 7th IREF highlights innovations in autonomous aerial systems, cloud s ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2022 minutes ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara36 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2636 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party1 hour ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland36 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge36 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events35 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project51 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident51 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies51 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari51 minutes ago
-
27 years imprisonment awarded to female drug trafficker16 minutes ago