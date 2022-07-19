KP trains 4000 clerics to create awareness on population control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah has said that creation of awareness among the people regarding growing population was the need of the hour and effective planning for the purpose has become inevitable.

He was addressing a seminar organized in connection with World Population Day here in a local hotel on Tuesday. Besides, Population Welfare, Zia-ul-Haq, Director General (DG) Population Welfare, Ayesha Ihsan was also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant said that so far the Population Welfare Department has imparted training to over 4000 clerics to create awareness among the people about population control.

Appreciating the performance of the Population Welfare Department, the CM's aide expressed his hope that it would continue its hard work. He said that the 64 population of the country comprises youth.

He said that 750 training centres regarding population control have been established in the province, wherein both women and men were being provided training.