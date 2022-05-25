UrduPoint.com

KP Trains To Operate According To Schedule: Railway Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Railways authority on Wednesday informed that all the trains across the province will depart from stations on fixed time to reach their destinations in the country.

A Railways press release said that no decision has been taken by the Railways Department to stop the trains in the wake of a long march announced by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

The Railways Department said all trains from Kohat, Havelian, Peshawar and Nowshera will leave their stations at prescribed time, asking the passengers to follow the scheduled time frame to reach their destinations.

It said that Kohat Express had left for its destination in the morning while Rawalpindi would leave at 3:30 p.m.

