KP transformative conference held to engage youth in fight against corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Transparency International Pakistan, a leading anti-corruption organization, hosted a transformative conference here on Tuesday titled "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Integrity, Leadership and Anti-Corruption Conference: Role of Young People in Promoting Transparent, Accountable, and Good Governance," aimed to engage and inspire the youth in the fight against corruption.

The conference witnessed enthusiastic participation from number of university students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who are the future leaders of Pakistan.

It provided a platform for young minds to learn from experts and engage in insightful discussions on crucial topics related to integrity, leadership, and anti-corruption measures.

The event commenced with Kashif Ali, Acting Executive Director of Transparency International Pakistan, delivering the welcoming remarks and presenting an overview of the organization's efforts in promoting transparency and accountability in the country.

The Deputy Director of KP Information Commission, Sayed Saadat Jehan then enlightened the attendees about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013, empowering them with knowledge about their right to access information.

Project Manager of UNDP SDG Unit Peshawar, Syed Sabir Ali Shah, took the stage to discuss "Youth-Driven Governance: Empowering Agents of Transparency and Accountability for Monitoring and Evaluation." His talk emphasized the pivotal role of the youth in ensuring transparent and accountable governance.

Syed Raza Ali, CEO of Peace and Justice Network, shared his insights on "Youth Leadership and Integrity." His inspiring words motivated the young audience to lead with integrity and ethical values.

Senior Projects Manager at PILDAT Pakistan, Amna Kausar shed light on "Democracy and Rule of Law through the Participation of Young People," encouraging the youth to actively engage in the democratic process for positive change.

Syed Hussain Haider, Global Integrity Expert from UNODC Pakistan, delivered an enlightening talk on "The Role of Youth in Promoting Transparent, Accountable Governance, and Curbing Corruption.

" His address emphasized the indispensable contribution of young people in the fight against corruption.

Muhammad Zeb Khan, District and Session Judge and Head of Inspection Commission, Peshawar High Court spoke on rule of law and highlighted the importance of youth participation for safe and secure society.

Mian Muhammad Waqar from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar presented valuable insights into the country's accountability process, raising awareness among the participants about the importance of accountability.

Director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) KP, Nisar Ahmad Khan provided an Overview of FIA's Role in the Fight Against Corruption, encouraging collaborative efforts to combat corruption.

Huda Bhurgri, Gender and Equality Advisor from GIZ Pakistan, discussed "The Protection of Women Rights and their Participation in the Political Process." Her talk highlighted the significance of women's inclusion and representation in governance.

During the conference, two breakout discussion group sessions were conducted, focusing on motivating and encouraging youth to actively participate and provide their valuable input on two critical topics: Right to Information Laws and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The aim of these interactive sessions was to foster meaningful engagement and empower the youth to contribute their perspectives on these crucial subjects.

The conference culminated with concluding remarks by Advocate Hashmat Habib, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, and board of Trustee, TI Pakistan.

His closing words underscored the impact of the youth's active involvement in fostering transparency and accountability for a corruption-free society.

Transparency International Pakistan extends its gratitude to all the esteemed speakers, participants, and partners for making this conference a resounding success and reaffirming their commitment to a more transparent and accountable Pakistan.