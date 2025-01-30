KP Transport Dept to be fully digitalized in 1.5 years: Rangiz Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Transport Department is set to undergo full digitalization within the next 1.5 years, with the first phase focusing on digitizing driving licenses within just four months, announced Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Rangiz Ahmad Khan during a press conference at the Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

Rangiz Khan stated that 31,000 driving licenses have already been printed, while 60,000 applications are still pending, adding that once the system is fully digitalized, applicants will be able to apply online, requiring only a visit for the driving test.

To further facilitate the public, the government is partnering with Pakistan Post to introduce a home delivery service for driving licenses, he informed.

Additionally, the department is launching an online system to allow overseas Pakistanis to apply for and renew their licenses remotely. License printing machines, which are currently available at the divisional level, will be moved to district levels in the first phase, with nine districts receiving new machines, said the CM's aide.

Discussing the department’s revenue generation, Rangiz Khan noted that the KP Transport Department has been assigned an annual revenue target of Rs 360 million from permit fees, out of which Rs 229 million had already been collected by December.

The government also aims to double the revenue from bus terminals by June.

Transfers and appointments, which had been previously restricted, have now resumed, with 55 transfers recently completed, he stated.

The Peshawar-Lahore bus terminal, which had been under the control of a single individual for six years due to repeated stay orders, has now been auctioned. The new contract secured Rs 230 million, more than double the Rs 100 million previously collected. Even the terminal’s restrooms have been rented out for Rs 320,000 per month, he told the media.

Addressing traffic management issues, Rangiz Khan acknowledged that Peshawar faces severe congestion problems and announced that a European-style traffic control system is being introduced to improve the situation.

Referring to the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), he said BRT has played a role in environmental improvement, reducing carbon emissions by 31,000 tons annually.

Future plans for BRT include the outsourcing of Chamakani Plaza in February, which is expected to generate Rs 75 million annually, and the completion of Dabgari Plaza by April. Additionally, Rs 48 million in annual revenue is projected from advertisements and fare collection.

He said the KP government is committed to modernizing the transport sector, improving revenue collection, and enhancing public services through digitalization and infrastructure development.