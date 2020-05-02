UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Transport Dept Works-out New Public Transport Fares

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 05:32 PM

KP Transport Dept works-out new public transport fares

KP Transport and Mass Transit Department has worked out new fare rates for per kilometer per passenger for diesel operating passengers' vehicles on inter-city/intra-city routes with the province, said a notification issued here Saturda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :KP Transport and Mass Transit Department has worked out new fare rates for per kilometer per passenger for diesel operating passengers' vehicles on inter-city/intra-city routes with the province, said a notification issued here Saturday.

New fare rates for diesel operating passengers' vehicles have been announced in wake of the recent decrease in the prices of diesel announced by the Federal government.

The PTI led federal government of Pakistan has recently decrease the prices of diesel from Rs.108.26 per litre to Rs.80.10 per litre while the prices of petroleum and kerosene oil have also been decreased with aim to pass on the benefit of the decrease of oil in international markets to consumers.

Fare of flying coaches or mini-buses has been fixed at Rs.0.95 per kilometer per passenger, Rs.1.15 for Air-Conditioned buses, Rs.0.80 for ordinary buses and Rs.

0.90 for luxury buses.

According to the new fare schedule, the new fare of diesel operating passengers' vehicles on 65 kilometer Peshawar-Kohat route for flying coaches has been fixed at Rs.62, Rs.75 (AC buses), Rs.52 (ordinary buses and Rs.58 for luxury buses respectively.

Fare on 58-KM Peshawar-Mardan route is Rs.55 for flying coaches, Rs.66 for AC buses, Rs.46 for ordinary buses and Rs.52 for luxury buses while new fare rate for passengers' vehicles on 27-KM Peshawar-Charsadda route has been fixed at Rs.26 for flying coaches, Rs.31 (AC buses), Rs.21 (ordinary buses) and Rs.24 for luxury buses respectively.

New fare rates for vehicles plying on long inter-district routes including Peshawar-D.I. Khan, Peshawar-Bannu, Peshawar-Haripur, Peshawar-Abbottabad, Peshawar-Mansehra, Peshawar-Mingora, Peshawar-Malakand, Peshawar-Timergara, Peshawar-Dir and Peshawar-Chitral have also been announced.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Vehicles Market From Government

Recent Stories

PM says Corona Relief Fund to be audited

10 minutes ago

Eight among 2 POs arrested 1.5 kg Hashish seized i ..

3 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman directs be ..

3 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kh ..

3 minutes ago

Saddiqabad cattle market opened

3 minutes ago

Govt's top priority to get rid of pandemic, reviva ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.