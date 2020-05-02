KP Transport Dept works-out new public transport fares

KP Transport and Mass Transit Department has worked out new fare rates for per kilometer per passenger for diesel operating passengers' vehicles on inter-city/intra-city routes with the province, said a notification issued here Saturda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :KP Transport and Mass Transit Department has worked out new fare rates for per kilometer per passenger for diesel operating passengers' vehicles on inter-city/intra-city routes with the province, said a notification issued here Saturday.

New fare rates for diesel operating passengers' vehicles have been announced in wake of the recent decrease in the prices of diesel announced by the Federal government.

The PTI led federal government of Pakistan has recently decrease the prices of diesel from Rs.108.26 per litre to Rs.80.10 per litre while the prices of petroleum and kerosene oil have also been decreased with aim to pass on the benefit of the decrease of oil in international markets to consumers.

Fare of flying coaches or mini-buses has been fixed at Rs.0.95 per kilometer per passenger, Rs.1.15 for Air-Conditioned buses, Rs.0.80 for ordinary buses and Rs.

0.90 for luxury buses.

According to the new fare schedule, the new fare of diesel operating passengers' vehicles on 65 kilometer Peshawar-Kohat route for flying coaches has been fixed at Rs.62, Rs.75 (AC buses), Rs.52 (ordinary buses and Rs.58 for luxury buses respectively.

Fare on 58-KM Peshawar-Mardan route is Rs.55 for flying coaches, Rs.66 for AC buses, Rs.46 for ordinary buses and Rs.52 for luxury buses while new fare rate for passengers' vehicles on 27-KM Peshawar-Charsadda route has been fixed at Rs.26 for flying coaches, Rs.31 (AC buses), Rs.21 (ordinary buses) and Rs.24 for luxury buses respectively.

New fare rates for vehicles plying on long inter-district routes including Peshawar-D.I. Khan, Peshawar-Bannu, Peshawar-Haripur, Peshawar-Abbottabad, Peshawar-Mansehra, Peshawar-Mingora, Peshawar-Malakand, Peshawar-Timergara, Peshawar-Dir and Peshawar-Chitral have also been announced.