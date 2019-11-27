UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Transport Deptt Generated Rs 2b In Three Years: Yousafzai

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:55 PM

KP Transport Deptt generated Rs 2b in three years: Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said the KP Transport Department had generated revenue of over Rs 2 billion on account of issuance of driving licenses, route permits and vehicle fitness certificates during last three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said the KP Transport Department had generated revenue of over Rs 2 billion on account of issuance of driving licenses, route permits and vehicle fitness certificates during last three years.

Briefing the media on the one-year performance of the KP Transport Department, he said special permits and routes were issued for tourist areas to promote tourism in the province.

He said the fitness certificate for vehicle was now issued in 45 days instead of 180 days and the status of the application could be checked through online tracking system.

He said Qingqui rickshaws were also being regulated.

The minister said the circular rail project had been included in the CPEC, while one window facilitation centers for issuance of permits and licenses were being set up for merged tribal districts.

He said the legislation was also under process to regulate online taxi service Careem and Uber along with 'rent a car' business.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that 87 per cent work on Peshawar's Bus Rabit Transit (BRT) project had been completed. It would be handed over to the KP Transport Department after completion.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's provincial government had planned the project for Rs 56.8 billion, but the then Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) federal government had approved Rs 49.34 billion for it. Later, its revised PC-1 was approved for Rs 66.43 billion.

He said the provincial government's share was Rs 13.116 billion while the Asian Development Bank and the French agency shares were to fund Rs 53.211 billion.

He claimed the Peshawar BRT project was cheaper than the Lahore Metro Bus Project. In Lahore, the buses were being run on rent while in Peshawar, the same were owned by the BRT authority.

The minister said the Peshawar BRT also included feeder routes of additional 68 kilometers. Roads on both sides of the corridor were also built in the same project, besides 13 km long elevated road and three km long underpasses. The project's cost increased by Rs3 billion due to its expansion to Karkhanu Market, he added.

He said that mobile vehicle fitness stations and weighing stations were being set up in six districts including Peshawar, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mobile Metro Rent Road Vehicle Car CPEC Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Same Malakand Asian Development Bank Market Media Government Uber Careem Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

3 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

4 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

4 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

26 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

27 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.