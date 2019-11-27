KP Transport Deptt generated Rs 2b in three years: Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said the KP Transport Department had generated revenue of over Rs 2 billion on account of issuance of driving licenses, route permits and vehicle fitness certificates during last three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said the KP Transport Department had generated revenue of over Rs 2 billion on account of issuance of driving licenses, route permits and vehicle fitness certificates during last three years.

Briefing the media on the one-year performance of the KP Transport Department, he said special permits and routes were issued for tourist areas to promote tourism in the province.

He said the fitness certificate for vehicle was now issued in 45 days instead of 180 days and the status of the application could be checked through online tracking system.

He said Qingqui rickshaws were also being regulated.

The minister said the circular rail project had been included in the CPEC, while one window facilitation centers for issuance of permits and licenses were being set up for merged tribal districts.

He said the legislation was also under process to regulate online taxi service Careem and Uber along with 'rent a car' business.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that 87 per cent work on Peshawar's Bus Rabit Transit (BRT) project had been completed. It would be handed over to the KP Transport Department after completion.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's provincial government had planned the project for Rs 56.8 billion, but the then Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) federal government had approved Rs 49.34 billion for it. Later, its revised PC-1 was approved for Rs 66.43 billion.

He said the provincial government's share was Rs 13.116 billion while the Asian Development Bank and the French agency shares were to fund Rs 53.211 billion.

He claimed the Peshawar BRT project was cheaper than the Lahore Metro Bus Project. In Lahore, the buses were being run on rent while in Peshawar, the same were owned by the BRT authority.

The minister said the Peshawar BRT also included feeder routes of additional 68 kilometers. Roads on both sides of the corridor were also built in the same project, besides 13 km long elevated road and three km long underpasses. The project's cost increased by Rs3 billion due to its expansion to Karkhanu Market, he added.

He said that mobile vehicle fitness stations and weighing stations were being set up in six districts including Peshawar, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan.