UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Transport Deptt Imposes Rs 1.5mln On Public Vehicles; Seals 363 Terminals

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

KP Transport deptt imposes Rs 1.5mln on public vehicles; seals 363 terminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The transport department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed Rs 1.5 million penalty on 6099 vehicles during various crackdowns in the last two weeks against violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Director Transport Arshad Khan Afridi said here Thursday that as per the directives of Chief Secretary the transport department conducted regular checking of public transport terminals across the province to ensure strict implementation of COVID SOPs.

He said that 363 terminals were completely sealed during the last two weeks and warnings were issued to several others, adding that as per the official record a total 622 bus stands and terminals were visited where 11287 vehicles were checked.

He said that the officials of the transport department ensured social distancing and wearing of masks in the vehicles and also arranged sanitizers and hand-wash soaps for facilitation of the public.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Afridi Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

26 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

36 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

50 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

52 minutes ago

Schwartzman one win from Tour Finals debut

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.