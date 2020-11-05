KP Transport deptt imposes Rs 1.5mln on public vehicles; seals 363 terminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The transport department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed Rs 1.5 million penalty on 6099 vehicles during various crackdowns in the last two weeks against violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Director Transport Arshad Khan Afridi said here Thursday that as per the directives of Chief Secretary the transport department conducted regular checking of public transport terminals across the province to ensure strict implementation of COVID SOPs.

He said that 363 terminals were completely sealed during the last two weeks and warnings were issued to several others, adding that as per the official record a total 622 bus stands and terminals were visited where 11287 vehicles were checked.

He said that the officials of the transport department ensured social distancing and wearing of masks in the vehicles and also arranged sanitizers and hand-wash soaps for facilitation of the public.