PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Department of Transport and Mass Transit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the light of the directive of the provincial government, took action against dozens of non-compliant Corona SOPs during road checks at various places in Peshawar to prevent the third wave of Corona virus.

The Department of Transport formed a team led by Deputy Director Dr. Tariq Marwat, Divisional Motor Vehicle Examiner Abid Jan, Technical Officer Vehicle Aviation Testing, Station Peshawar, Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner Inayatullah Kundi, Motor mobile Patrolling Inspectors and Traffic Police personnel who are thoroughly checking the vehicles.

The team started a crackdown against all those not following the corona SOPs.

The team stopped public transport vehicles on various roads in Peshawar for inspection and checked other important documents including route permit, driving license.

Dozens of drivers were challaned for non-implementation of SOPs issued by the government during the checking. On this occasion, Tariq Marwat strongly instructed the drivers to ensure implementation of SOPs. He appealed to the occupants of the vehicles to use the masks and ensure social distances as the third wave of Corona is very dangerous. He said, the only way to prevent this is to take precautions.